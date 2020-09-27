Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.47.

NYSE:RL opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $8,723,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

