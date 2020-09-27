Raymond James Boosts Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to $8.50

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUY. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 190,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.