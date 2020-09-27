RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.17 and traded as high as $1.24. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 39,770 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

