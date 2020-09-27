Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

RBBN stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $539.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 115,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

