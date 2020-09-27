RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RLI by 867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RLI by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLI opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.31. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

