Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.65. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 427 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $20.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

