S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.77% of S & T Bancorp worth $99,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57. S & T Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

STBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S & T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

