Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 910,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 91,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 583,111 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

NYSE SBH opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $255,955. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

