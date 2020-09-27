Sei Investments Co. Acquires 17,315 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 183.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CR. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crane by 427.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 138.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 699,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 137.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after acquiring an additional 193,945 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crane by 377.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 165,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of CR opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

