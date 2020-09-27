Sei Investments Co. Acquires 44,055 Shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Constellium worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Constellium by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. Constellium NV has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -22.30.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

