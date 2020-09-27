Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 18.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $100.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHAK. TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $3,408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,357,726. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.