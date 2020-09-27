Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in istar were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in istar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in istar by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut istar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

STAR opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

