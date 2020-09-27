Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 360.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $75,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after acquiring an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 95.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.05 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

