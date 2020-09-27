Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,368 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $72,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 126.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,823,000 after acquiring an additional 744,001 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 77.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after acquiring an additional 476,252 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $19,341,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

