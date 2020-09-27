Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 65,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $262,635.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,913.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $155,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

