Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125,439 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

