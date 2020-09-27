Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTNT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quotient by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $5.14 on Friday. Quotient Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of $414.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.