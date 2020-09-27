Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

