Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after buying an additional 65,023 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter.

JBT stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,146.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

