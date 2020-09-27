Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of KBR worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $22.23 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

