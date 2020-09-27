Sei Investments Co. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,504. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

