Sei Investments Co. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 852,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 262,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $300,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $112,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,474.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,646 shares of company stock valued at $692,884 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMPH stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

