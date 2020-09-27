Sei Investments Co. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of M/I Homes worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $42.58 on Friday. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

