Sei Investments Co. Has $1.85 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

