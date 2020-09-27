Sei Investments Co. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.79. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

