Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 558.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of CNOB opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $548.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

