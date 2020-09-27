Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Trinity Industries worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of TRN opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.46 and a beta of 1.63. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

