Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after buying an additional 1,937,308 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after buying an additional 1,085,644 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,481,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,253,000.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $52.40 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,522 shares of company stock worth $8,649,640. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.