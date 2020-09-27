Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,411 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Tapestry worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,210 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

TPR stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

