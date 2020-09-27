Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of OSI Systems worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.