Sei Investments Co. Purchases 16,882 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 103,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.47. Flowserve Corp has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $51.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

