Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,189 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

In other news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

