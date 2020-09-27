Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 84,552 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.