Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 130.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,967 shares of company stock worth $1,474,450 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.40 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $271.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

