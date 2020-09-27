Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Ultra Clean worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 275,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $20.85 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $842.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

