Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,748 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 90.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

