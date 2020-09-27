Sei Investments Co. Sells 37,877 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,877 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,487,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after buying an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,560,000 after buying an additional 125,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,405,000 after buying an additional 57,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

