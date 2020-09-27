Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,528 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Brink’s worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 101.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 938.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 12,140.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2,650.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brink's alerts:

BCO opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brink’s will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.