Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

NYSE:WLK opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

