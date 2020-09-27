Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $22,207,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.76. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

SIGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

