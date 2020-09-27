Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) & General Environmental Management (NASDAQ:GEVI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) and General Environmental Management (OTCMKTS:GEVI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Compliance has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Environmental Management has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Compliance and General Environmental Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $51.15 million 2.06 $2.27 million $0.14 45.93 General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than General Environmental Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sharps Compliance and General Environmental Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 General Environmental Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.15%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than General Environmental Management.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and General Environmental Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance 4.43% 8.11% 4.61% General Environmental Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats General Environmental Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, and commercial markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

General Environmental Management Company Profile

General Environmental Management, Inc. provides industrial liquid waste treatment and remediation services. It offers field services, remediation, transportation, and site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous materials to the oil and gas industry, industrial clients, and domestic waste generators. The company also provides on-site waste treatment systems and environmental incidents and spills cleanup services. It manages the services provided by web-based enterprise software, GEMWare. General Environmental Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Pomona, California.

