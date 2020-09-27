Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 95,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 135.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,788 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 347,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

