Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Sleep Number worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $47.64 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

