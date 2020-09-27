Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 67.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $142.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

