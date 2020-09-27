Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $1,114,678.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,382.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,349 shares of company stock worth $25,648,113 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $200.96 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $229.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

