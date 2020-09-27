SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPH. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth about $145,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.