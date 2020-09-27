Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 319,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

