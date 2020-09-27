SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of SPSC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

