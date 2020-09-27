Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $7,630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3,859.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,392 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,185,000 after buying an additional 738,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 195,012 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.49.

Shares of STM stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

