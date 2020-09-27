Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,059 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 809,451 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,324,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

TIF stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.39 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

